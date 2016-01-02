Klopp: I don't want to risk Sturridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed that he is deliberately taking it easy with Daniel Sturridge as he does not want take any unnecessary risks with the forward.

Sturridge recently announced he was fully match fit again after shaking off a hamstring injury, but Klopp has opted to leave him out of the Liverpool squad for Saturday's trip to West Ham.

"I am not holding Daniel back, I am trying to get him fit," Klopp was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

"He has trained intensively and seems OK but now we must see how he reacts. I want to have him in the best shape, that is all.

"The best thing would be another two weeks but earlier might be possible.

"The main thing is not to bring him back too soon and have him pick up another injury. We just have to be patient."

Sturridge has netted four goals in six appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this campaign, but has not featured since coming off the bench in the 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United on December 6.