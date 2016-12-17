Klopp: I should've signed Mane when I was at Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Sadio Mane as the Liverpool manager once again lamented his failure in not signing the forward for Borussia Dortmund.

Mane has made a seamless transition from Southampton to Liverpool, helping Klopp and Co. mount a Premier League title challenge ahead of Monday's Merseyside derby at Everton.

The 24-year-old Senegal international - formerly of Red Bull Salzburg - has scored seven goals in 15 league appearances this season as Klopp benefits from the exploits of Mane, who was on the German manager's radar at Dortmund in 2014.

"The quality of the player, the character of the team," Klopp said when asked why Mane has made such an impact.

"They had really open arms for him from the first second they heard we were signing Sadio Mane. They were like 'Oh! Okay!' That helps.

"They were brilliant with him. The club, the atmosphere… That stuff helps, and a little bit of luck.

"It worked out that he scored in his first game with a goal like this [against Arsenal]. Come on! In a game like this, it makes everything easier.

"Then there is his attitude. He is a really hard working boy. He is really open for advice. He wants each kind of improvement. He wants to do different things. He is good. He's really good.

"The best news for me was that I could sign him. It was a mistake not to get him for Dortmund. The fact that I could get him a second time was good, really good."