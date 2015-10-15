Klopp: I want to see Liverpool having fun

Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to play with "more fun in their eyes" when they take on Tottenham at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss will take charge of his first Premier League game against Mauricio Pochettino's side, with the visitors looking to secure only a fourth top-flight win of the season.

Klopp says he understands the pressure of the top job at Anfield but has called on his players to enjoy their football again in order to recapture their best form.

"The most important thing is to train as often and as long as it's possible to do, and not think about expectations from outside. I'm not interested in them," he said on Thursday.

"The pressure I make for myself is big enough - I don't need anyone else to tell me I have to be successful. I know that.

"If I say we have to make a restart, we have to start new. So I'm not interested in the faults of a few weeks ago, I'm only thinking about making things stable.

"We have to be active, ready for work, ready to enjoy the game. We're playing against a very, very good Premier League team. They look fine-tuned, maybe they have some problems with injuries or other things but it's a good team.

"I know how I want to play. But in the end, it's only football. All these guys are able to play real good football, it's the reason they're here. Now we have to open our chest and run, fight, shoot, defend together, attack together, like it looks like in your best dream.

"That's what I expect, that we can see that we have worked together. I want to see more bravery, more fun in their eyes, I want to see that they like what they do."