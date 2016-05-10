Klopp keen for Liverpool momentum

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes his team can build momentum heading into the Europa League final against Sevilla.

The Reds host Chelsea on Wednesday before a trip to West Brom, followed by the European decider on May 18 in Switzerland.

Back-to-back wins over Villarreal and Watford see Liverpool carry some confidence into a defining week of their season.

And Klopp would like to see his side add to that before the showdown with the Europa League holders at St. Jakob-Park.

"If we lose the next two games, I will go to Basle still confident, still [thinking] we can win," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"But it'd feel better to win [against Chelsea and West Brom]."

While Sevilla are certain to finish seventh in La Liga, Liverpool can end up as high as fifth in the Premier League table.

Klopp said achieving that goal remains the focus domestically for his team, despite the prize of Champions League qualification on offer against Sevilla.

"Our league position isn't fixed. Fifth is still possible," he said.

"We will try everything for sure."

As for his side's meeting with ninth-placed Chelsea, Klopp said he understood the enormity of the encounter.

"It's Liverpool v Chelsea. A big game, two really big clubs," he said.

"I am looking forward to it."