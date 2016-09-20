Klopp keen to reward Ings for hard work

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to reward Danny Ings for his hard work on the training pitch as soon as the opportunity arises.

Ings has yet to make a single competitive appearance this campaign amid stiff competition for places, having missed the majority of last season due to a knee injury.

The striker's hard work and fine attitude have not gone unnoticed, though, and Klopp is adamant he will get his chance at some stage.

"Danny is working hard and good, but the situation is like it is, we have a lot of strikers," Klopp stated at a news conference ahead of the EFL Cup encounter with Derby County.

"He is close ... what can I say? He is a wonderful boy. It is not the easiest thing when a player works really hard and then he is not involved, so of course you want to give the player something back.

"It is not always possible, but as soon as it is possible, I will pay him back [for his good attitude]."

Ings scored three times from nine appearances in all competitions in 2015-16.