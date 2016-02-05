Klopp laughs off Sturridge exit rumours

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions Daniel Sturridge could be on his way out of Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has has made just six appearances in all competitions this term - scoring four goals - and Klopp has publicly voiced his frustration with the striker's physical problems on more than one occasion.

Recent reports suggested the England international is unhappy with the club's attitude toward his ongoing injury concerns and is looking for a fresh start elsewhere to relaunch his career.

However, Klopp is unaware of the attacker's alleged desire to move on.

"Sturridge unhappy? I don't know where this is coming from and I am not interested in suggestions that he wants to leave," the Liverpool boss said at Friday's news conference ahead of the weekend's visit of Sunderland.

"He has had problems in the past, but that's all in the past now. Let's leave it there. There is no Sturridge story. I have heard nothing about it, so there is nothing else to say on it.

"Every player needs consistent training to be ready to play in the Premier League. We have tried everything we could.

"He has looked great in training this week. He's been training for two days. He will not play on Saturday, but could make the [FA Cup replay] game against West Ham on Tuesday."

Liverpool were heavily linked with Brazilian attacker Alex Teixeira in the January transfer window, but failed to lure him away from Shakhtar Donetsk, who eventually sold the 26-year-old to Jiangsu Suning instead.

"First of all we should accept that we can all make our own decisions," Klopp commented on Teixeira's decision to move to China.

"If you are 26 and get an offer like he got then anyone would think about it. I have no problem with this.

"People talk about the financial power of England because of the TV contract, but maybe there is another power now. I have known about the financial situation in China for a few years now."