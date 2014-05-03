Klopp, Lewandowski lap up standing ovation
Jurgen Klopp and Robert Lewandowski revelled in the standing ovation the latter received after his last home game for Borussia Dortmund.
The Poland international, who will join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, was presented with flowers and a giant poster of himself before Dortmund's 3-2 win over Hoffenheim on Saturday.
An emotional Lewandowski, who fired Dortmund to back-to-back Bundesliga titles after joining from Lech Poznan in 2010, then went off to a warm ovation in injury time.
"Thank you to everyone who participated in that ovation," Dortmund coach Klopp told Sky afterwards. "It was special.
"He’s been a great player for Borussia Dortmund. He deserved that. It was incredible. Thank you to the whole stadium.
"I'm glad that after four years I can sit back and say, 'Yes, he always gave it everything'."
Lewandowski, a prolific goalscorer during his time at Dortmund, added: "The emotions today were very, very high. I can only thank everyone for this support.
"This is a very, very emotional moment for me. What the supporters did before, during and after the game was incredible. Thank you for this wonderful treatment."
