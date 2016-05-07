Klopp: Liverpool no miracle, just hard work

Jurgen Klopp said there is no big secret to Liverpool's turnaround in fortunes since his arrival at Anfield as they prepare for the Europa League final.

Instead, Klopp said hard work and renewed belief is all it has taken to put Liverpool back in contention for silverware.

Liverpool remain inconsistent in the Premier League but are back in a European final after defeating Villarreal in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

A win in the final against Sevilla would see Liverpool return to the Champions League - despite sitting in eighth place in the league.

Klopp said he always enjoyed a good relationship with his players and hoped it continued heading into the showpiece decider in Basel on May 18.

"Hopefully it is like this because we are together so often. It is because of the boys. That makes it easy," the German ­said.

"We have a good relationship and that is very important when you have so many hours together every day. You want to feel close to your players.

"There are a lot of roads that lead to Rome. The most successful managers in the world may have different ­relations with the players – but I can't change my character. Maybe I should in some parts, but not this."

Klopp dismissed suggestions that his side's turnaround in the past six months was some sort of miracle.

"All I saw was the players working. Where is the miracle? We came back against Dortmund – see how often they have lost or drawn in 2016, not a lot. Teams who play like that deserve to win," he said.

"Against Villarreal in the first half hour I have not seen this often from a team. It was pure power.

"But I have seen something in these boys that made me think there’s really something in this team."