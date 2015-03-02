Klopp looking to maintain Dortmund momentum

Saturday's 3-0 derby win over Schalke was Dortmund's fourth successive Bundesliga win - a run that has lifted them away from the relegation zone and within eight points of the fourth and final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Klopp has been pleased with their charge up the table, and wants to ensure they keep their run going in the cup on Tuesday.

"I do not think it makes sense now to think about rotating," said Klopp. "Those who can [play], will play if they fit into the plan.

"We are not overloaded [with games], and in the cup we have given a good image in recent years.

"This year we want not only to get to Berlin, but when we are there, to win this time."