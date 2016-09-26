Klopp not banking on Liverpool winning title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told punters to "keep your money" as he played down his side being installed as second favourites to win the Premier League.

Klopp's men have impressed during the opening weeks of the season, winning on the road at Arsenal and Chelsea and scoring nine times over their past two home matches against Leicester City and Hull City.

Leaders Manchester City are viewed as the frontrunners for the title at present having won six from six in the top flight.

Ex-Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp could resume title tussles with City manager Pep Guardiola – an old adversary from the latter's time in charge of Bayern Munich – but he knows there is a long way to go before medals are handed out.

"I don't understand the numbers," he said in a good-humoured appearance on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football programme.

"I know where I come from, you keep your money, you don't do something like this!

"It is not important for me but it is better to have an optimistic mood around.

"At this moment, Liverpool feels good. We had this very important game against Hull and we did it in a really impressive way.

"It’s nice to see [the table] but the one problem is the number, it is six games now so it’s at an early stage which is the only problem. I’m happy about this but I know there is a long way to go."

The vast number of title aspirants gives the Premier League a different flavour to other major competitions in Europe, according to Klopp.

"Everybody asks which is the best league and I have no idea, but that seven or eight teams think they should be top of the table or top of the league, that’s quite interesting and we all have to cope with it," he added.

"It's good for everybody that watches it and we have to deal with the pressure."