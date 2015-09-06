Klopp not focused on return at top club

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp says he does not necessarily have to return to management with one of world football's elite clubs.

Klopp left Signal Iduna Park at the end of last season, having guided Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and a UEFA Champions League final during his seven-year spell.

The German turned down interest from Ligue 1 side Marseille in August, but says he would consider the right project even if it is not at a major club.

"[Klopp's next move] doesn't have to be an absolute top club, there are other good projects that are exciting, [teams] who need help," the 48-year-old explained at the International Radio Exhibition in Berlin on Saturday.

"I stay informed, read and meet a lot of people - there are ordinary little things that are great fun. I miss nothing [from football] currently.

"I don't know where I'll be heading to but right now, that's not important for me because I know that if I will have the right feeling it will be a wonderful next chapter.

"You will see what happens and I find it exciting right now not knowing what will happen next."

The former Mainz boss - heavily praised for his style of play as Dortmund challenged Bayern Munich's dominance in the Bundesliga - also reiterated his desire to return to coaching when the time is right.

"Most of the time in life, the next day is pre-planned. In my case, the next year is completely unplanned," he added.

"I don't know when to continue, where to continue but I know that I will continue."