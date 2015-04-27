Klopp 'an option' to replace Guardiola at Bayern

Bayern Munich honorary president Franz Beckenbauer believes Jurgen Klopp could succeed Pep Guardiola as head coach.

Klopp is set to leave Bayern's Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, bringing to a close a seven-year stint at Signal Iduna Park.

In that time, Dortmund won two league titles, but on Sunday, Bayern were crowned champions for a third straight campaign as second-placed Wolfsburg went down 1-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ahead of Tuesday's DFB-Pokal between the two sides, Beckenbauer has touted Klopp as a possible replacement for Guardiola in the future.

"Of course I could imagine Klopp as Guardiola's successor," he told Sky Deutschland.

"When I was president, we often talked about Klopp and believe he would fit very well at Bayern.

"Klopp is definitely an option at Bayern. The question is, how long Guardiola will be in Munich.

"I hope for a long time, but Klopp would be considered.

"I can't imagine Guardiola would leave in 2016. He likes Munich.

"He has had success with the team and he knows that he can succeed in the future. He has everything he wants."