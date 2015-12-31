Klopp opts for Vardy as player of the season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named Jamie Vardy his "obvious" player of the season so far.

The Leicester City striker has scored 15 goals in 19 Premier League apperances in 2015-16 and broke Ruud van Nistelrooy's long-standing record when he scored in his 11th consecutive top-flight match against Manchester United.

Liverpool became the first team to keep a clean sheet against Leicester this season when they secured a 1-0 win at Anfield on Boxing Day, with Vardy having to be withdrawn during the second half after a subdued performance brought on by illness.

Klopp, however, believes there can be no question over who has been the division's standout star so far.

"Jamie Vardy!" he replied when asked on Thursday. "You want to know why? It is too obvious to tell you about this. He has had a really good season, along with his team."

Both Vardy and team-mate Riyad Mahrez have been linked with January transfers but Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri insisted earlier on Thursday that the club had no intention of selling.

"I think nobody goes from Leicester [in January]," he said. "There's too much speculation. We want to fight, build with me - the chairman and fans."