Klopp plays down absence of Bayern's Ribery

Klopp's men face Bundesliga leaders Bayern at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday and will attempt to narrow a four-point deficit to the defending champions.

Dortmund will have been boosted by the news winger Ribery is unavailable for the game because of a rib injury.

Ribery has been an instrumental figure for Bayern in recent times, playing a pivotal role as the Bavarians became the first German side to win the treble last season.

Yet Klopp, who saw his side lose the UEFA Champions League final to Bayern in May, feels Pep Guardiola's side have the quality to compensate for the France international's absence.

"Well, you have to say that every single team in this world would miss a Franck Ribery, no doubt about that," Klopp said.

"On the other hand, you have to say that if the replacement might be Mario Gotze plus (Thomas) Muller and (Arjen) Robben on his side. Then they have (Mario) Mandzukic, Toni Kroos and so on and so forth. The problems Bayern have are bearable.

"Franck Ribery is an outstanding player who is going to be replaced by an outstanding player."