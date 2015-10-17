Klopp plays down Sturridge injury fears

Jurgen Klopp has played down fears over Daniel Sturridge's fitness after the striker was ruled out of his first game in charge of Liverpool against Tottenham.

England striker Sturridge was set to feature at White Hart Lane, but former Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp - who replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield earlier this month - left him out of his starting XI.

Sturridge's absence may have raised concern for Liverpool fans following the injury problems that blighted his 2014-15 campaign.

However, Klopp said that the 26-year-old merely picked up a knock in training, in a boost to a Liverpool side that has lost Joe Gomez and Danny Ings to serious knee injuries this week.

"With Daniel, it's not too serious, just a little contact with [Jordon] Ibe in training," he told BT Sport.

"We have a striker, we can change, the others are healthy and young and full of motivation."

Divock Origi was chosen in place of Sturridge and Klopp stated the forward is a player he has been following for some time.

"I'm glad we can start with Divock Origi," he added. "I thought about him as Dortmund coach but he was too expensive. I hope he can enjoy the game."