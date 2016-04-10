Klopp praises 'brilliant' Allen after Stoke win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Joe Allen and hinted the midfielder could have a big role to play in the side's Europa League quarter-final return leg against Borussia Dortmund.

First-half goals from Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge along with a second-half double from Divock Origi saw Liverpool claim a 4-1 Premier League win over Stoke City at Anfield on Sunday.

Allen played 78 minutes in the win and is likely to keep his place in Klopp's XI for Thursday's clash with Dortmund as captain Jordan Henderson is sidelined through injury.

Klopp said the decision to take Allen off was to preserve him for the return leg at Anfield, with the tie locked at 1-1.

"He was brilliant. There is no other word for this. We only took him off because we need him," the German said after the win.

"Joe is not 100 per cent fit, but it is not possible because he couldn’t train often enough. He was always on the bench because we have needed him.

"He’s a really good player. Now, hopefully he stays healthy forever and now he’s a really good option."