Klopp praises impressive Firmino

Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino's performance against AFC Bournemouth was lauded by manager Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday.

The Brazilian impressed at Anfield as Liverpool claimed a 1-0 win in the League Cup for their first victory under their German manager, whose team moved into the quarter-finals.

Firmino had struggled to make an impression under former manager Brendan Rodgers after his off-season move from Hoffenheim.

But Klopp has no doubts the 24-year-old, who came off in the 87th minute of the win, can star in the Premier League.

"It is important for a new player when he comes to a new club to show this, but he doesn't have to show me anything because I know him very well," he said.

"We all now know a little bit more about him and that's important.

"It was very intensive for him tonight and if we hadn't had to make a change in the first half with Kolo [Toure], we would have changed him [Firmino] a little earlier.

"We had to wait because maybe we would have to go into extra-time, so it was not easy [for him] but he worked really hard.

"He is ready, he is prepared for this league for sure, he is physically strong and a good technician – everything you saw. And usually he is a good finisher. He is a good player."