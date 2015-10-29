Klopp praises impressive Firmino
Jurgen Klopp praised Roberto Firmino after Liverpool's victory over AFC Bournemouth in the League Cup.
Liverpool attacker Roberto Firmino's performance against AFC Bournemouth was lauded by manager Jurgen Klopp on Wednesday.
The Brazilian impressed at Anfield as Liverpool claimed a 1-0 win in the League Cup for their first victory under their German manager, whose team moved into the quarter-finals.
Firmino had struggled to make an impression under former manager Brendan Rodgers after his off-season move from Hoffenheim.
But Klopp has no doubts the 24-year-old, who came off in the 87th minute of the win, can star in the Premier League.
"It is important for a new player when he comes to a new club to show this, but he doesn't have to show me anything because I know him very well," he said.
"We all now know a little bit more about him and that's important.
"It was very intensive for him tonight and if we hadn't had to make a change in the first half with Kolo [Toure], we would have changed him [Firmino] a little earlier.
"We had to wait because maybe we would have to go into extra-time, so it was not easy [for him] but he worked really hard.
"He is ready, he is prepared for this league for sure, he is physically strong and a good technician – everything you saw. And usually he is a good finisher. He is a good player."
