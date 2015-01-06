Klopp ready for second half of the season

Though progress to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League was secured by claiming top spot in Group D, Dortmund's domestic form has been abysmal.

Klopp's side won just four of their opening 17 matches and reached the halfway stage of the season second from bottom in the table.

Following the break from action, Dortmund returned to training on Tuesday before they travel to La Manga in Spain as further preparation for their first game back at Bayer Leverkusen on January 31.

Striker Adrian Ramos continues to struggle with a thigh problem but will head to Spain, while Erik Durm, Neven Subotic and Ciro Immobile missed Tuesday's session due to illness.

Klopp will have to contend without Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Gabon, as well as Shinji Kagawa and goalkeeper Mitchell Langerak, who are to take part in the Asian Cup for Japan and Australia respectively.

Despite those absentees, the coach is looking forward to the remainder of the campaign.

"My batteries are full!" he exclaimed. "I am full of anticipation.

"We have a huge schedule in front of us and we want to start the second half of the season in a good, positive mood."