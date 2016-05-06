Klopp revels in Sturridge hitting highest level

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Daniel Sturridge is ready to be let off the leash for club and country.

England international Sturridge has battled fitness problems over the past two seasons but has four goals in his past five Premier League outings and the striker also found the net during an inspired display as Liverpool overcame Villareal 3-0 to reach the Europa League final on Thursday.

Klopp is set to rotate his line-up for Sunday's league game against Watford but he feels the time for worrying about Sturridge being physically fragile might have come to an end.

"It's not about Daniel being careful," he said. "We did everything we could to get Daniel as fit as possible.

"He's at the highest level, it's good news for England and the Euros.

"We tried to do our best around him, and he does the same in the sessions and on the pitch."

Klopp's side suffered a dispiriting 3-0 defeat at Watford in December but the German insists he remained unconcerned about the development of his side, who have reaped the rewards of hard work behind the scenes towards the business end of the season.

"I'm not surprised about our rate of progress because I've never thought about it," he said.

"I've never thought about where we'd be about at this stage in the season. It's all about change, development, training, improving.

"I'm really pleased for the boys. It's important to know your work helps and that it's true. These boys have seen it is true. That attitude helps.

"Each good game is deserved, and each not so good game is important for development."