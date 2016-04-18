Klopp rubbishes Ibe rift claims
Jordon Ibe made just his first start in the Premier League since the end of January in Liverpool's triumph at AFC Bournemouth.
Jurgen Klopp rubbished claims he has a rift with Liverpool attacker Jordon Ibe following the side's 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.
Klopp put out an experimental side at Dean Court which included the likes of Ibe, Sheyi Ojo, Kevin Stewart, Connor Randall and a debut for goalkeeper Danny Ward.
Goals from Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge sealed the win for Liverpool, while Joshua King scored what proved to be just a consolation for Bournemouth in stoppage time.
Ibe, 20, made just his first start since the end of January, but Klopp played down any suggestions there has been a fall-out between the two.
"I heard from somewhere that Jordon has some problems with me or something?" the German manager said.
"Absolutely not.
"Only a few young players can come up, and sometimes they are in the squad, sometimes not.
"He's still a brilliant, big, big talent which is very good for English football.
"He did well today with the pass for the first goal, and the cross for the second. I was very happy."
