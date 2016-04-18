Klopp rubbishes Ibe rift claims

Jurgen Klopp rubbished claims he has a rift with Liverpool attacker Jordon Ibe following the side's 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Klopp put out an experimental side at Dean Court which included the likes of Ibe, Sheyi Ojo, Kevin Stewart, Connor Randall and a debut for goalkeeper Danny Ward.

Goals from Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge sealed the win for Liverpool, while Joshua King scored what proved to be just a consolation for Bournemouth in stoppage time.

Ibe, 20, made just his first start since the end of January, but Klopp played down any suggestions there has been a fall-out between the two.

"I heard from somewhere that Jordon has some problems with me or something?" the German manager said.

"Absolutely not.

"Only a few young players can come up, and sometimes they are in the squad, sometimes not.

"He's still a brilliant, big, big talent which is very good for English football.

"He did well today with the pass for the first goal, and the cross for the second. I was very happy."