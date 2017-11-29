Klopp: Salah not unplayable

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah is not unplayable, but he is happy with the in-form forward.

Salah, who arrived at Anfield from Roma in the off-season, has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 13 Premier League games this campaign.

The Egypt international opened the scoring against his former club Chelsea in a 1-1 draw on Saturday and while Klopp is pleased with the 25-year-old, he dismissed suggestions Salah was unplayable.

"No-one is unplayable, but he is really good so that's good for us. Especially now for us he had a fantastic game against Chelsea," he said.

"It was really difficult to defend him.

"They changed their formation a bit in the second half. They put [Marcos] Alonso a little bit higher so [Gary] Cahill could play more as a proper defender in that space."

13 games. 10 goals. has equalled a club record!A countdown of the quickest players to score 10 goals... November 28, 2017

Sixth-placed Liverpool visit Stoke City on Wednesday.