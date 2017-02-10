Klopp still convinced of long-term success at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp remains convinced that his work at Liverpool is a long-term project as he attempts to end the Reds' poor run of form against Tottenham on Saturday.

Liverpool have endured an alarming run, winning only once in 10 matches since the turn of the year.

The latest defeat came at lowly Hull City last weekend, with manager Klopp later accepting the blame for Liverpool's slump.

That left his side 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea in fifth and it has seen the pressure grow on Klopp, who remains focused on the task at hand.

"We are still convinced that this is a long-term project," he said. "The players learn, but it's my job to bring them into the right situation.

"I don't question everything [after a defeat]. Everything is easier when you win a game, but the job is still the same.

"My job is never easy, but it's always easy to enjoy. It's football, every situation is a challenge. If you are in a good place you have to stay there, if you are not you have to solve problems immediately.

"We don't look for excuses, we look for solutions. Just because you aren't flying, it doesn't mean you can't win the next game. You always have to win the next game. The next game is Tottenham."

Liverpool have taken 13 points from a possible 21 against top-six teams, a record Klopp is keen to improve against a Spurs side who are unbeaten in nine Premier League games.

"Our record should be better," Klopp added.

"We know we can do a lot of good things still, but we have to show it on the pitch.

"Against a team like Tottenham, we need everything. If we play like we did in the first half against Hull – no chance. If we play like we did in that second half then [we have a] better chance, but we want better.

"I don't think too much about other teams. Things like this [Spurs' good run] happen."