Klopp tells Liverpool players to prove worth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players they need to prove themselves every season or risk being let go by the club.

The German's men have endured mixed results since he took over in October and face Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday.

While the former Borussia Dortmund coach has insisted his squad does not need an overhaul, Klopp said his players would be judged every season.

"I always say with players that I don't sign contracts but it's a contract for one year," Klopp said.

"A very good season and the player can leave, a very bad one and the club might let the player leave, so anything can happen.

"In this year we are only focused on trying everything to make a season that when we are old and grey we can look back and say it was really worth it."

Klopp's injury-hit side go into their meeting with Arsenal on the back of a win over Stoke City in the League Cup and draw with Exeter City in the FA Cup.

But the 48-year-old said his focus remained on development, not results, in his first season in charge.

"The result is almost always a result of the performance. Sometimes it's not," Klopp said.

"You can defend like a handball team and make one goal and win the game – you have three points more but you cannot use it.

"That's what we did in a few games and then we had a few problems and we can't make step after step after step. That's what we have to accept in this situation."