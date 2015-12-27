Klopp told us to fight harder - Lallana

Adam Lallana believes manager Jurgen Klopp's demand for a greater fighting spirit was key to Liverpool's 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Christian Benteke's second-half strike ensured the home side ended a run of four games without a victory in all competitions and secured a first three points at home since November 29.

Lallana felt Liverpool's all-round display against the Premier League leaders was hugely positive and credited Klopp's rallying cry for inspiring the win.

"The manager said before the game that maybe we needed to get back to fighting and working hard a bit more and the quality would come naturally, and I think you saw that out there," he told the club's official website.

"We all covered every blade of grass and the goal was eventually going to come – and it did.

"It was a big win. We've had a few difficult results lately and we wanted to put on a good performance – not just get the result – and I thought we did that."

Lallana is keen for Liverpool to keep up their form in the next two games against Sunderland and West Ham in what he believes is the toughest Premier League campaign to date.

"They're two big away games. There are no easy games in the Premier League, it's probably the toughest I've ever seen it," the England international added.

"Week in, week out, they are very tough games and it's exciting to be involved in. We've just got to make sure we're at it every single game.

"Over this festive period we've got so many games and we just need to make sure we recover right, make sure we're eating, drinking and training right, and hopefully go up to the Stadium of Light on Wednesday and get another three points."