Klopp unsure on Sturridge return

Jurgen Klopp is unsure when Daniel Sturridge will be fit to return for Liverpool after confirming the striker suffered a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Sturridge's injury nightmare continued with another setback in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United, with the England striker sustaining the problem after coming on as a substitute in his third appearance after returning from a knee issue.

And speaking ahead of Liverpool's Europa League match against Sion on Thursday, manager Klopp said the 26-year-old is facing another spell on the sidelines.

"It's hamstring. It is not easy to say when he will be back for us," commented the German.

"It is not serious. He had 60 minutes against Southampton, another 30 against Newcastle.

"But he felt something in the muscle. We have to build up resistance."