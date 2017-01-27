Klopp upbeat despite admitting to Liverpool loss of confidence

Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool have suffered a loss of confidence but is staying upbeat about their chances of a strong second half to the season.

A 1-0 semi-final second-leg defeat to Southampton on Wednesday saw them exit the EFL Cup and compounded a poor recent run of form, in which they have won only one match in seven across all competitions.

Klopp claims that damage to dressing-room morale is inevitable but he insists that he is happy with the effort of his players and the development of the team.

"How could the confidence be exactly the same after these results than winning 10 games? Of course it's different," he told a news conference. "It we suffer a little bit, then it looks like we suffer a lot.

"I see always the progress. I speak about mistakes, too.

"I am really fine. I don't like the results but I see we are fighting for all the results. I am more than okay and looking forward to the next opportunity [against Wolves].

"The Swansea game [a 3-2 Premier League loss at Anfield last week] was difficult because we shouldn't concede goals like this. Against Southampton it was a similar game, but I think they play a different style against us. They have a special 'Liverpool style'.

"I know the funny German talks about the wind, but it was an issue. I should not mention it. But for the first time in my life I saw a flat ball stop on the pitch. It was about staying concentrated."

Liverpool take on Championship side Wolves on Saturday at Anfield looking to secure progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup and restore some self-belief before a crucial league meeting with Chelsea next week.

Klopp expects a direct approach from the visitors but hopes his side have enough to send Paul Lambert and his players home disappointed.

Klopp on Paul Lambert: "I know him, a very nice man. He's a legend. We did licences together."January 27, 2017

"I know him, a very nice man," he said of Lambert. "He's a Borussia Dortmund legend. He came to watch training with us. We did [coaching] licences together.

"Even when he is very nice, I would like to send him home with empty hands!

"Wolves are a pretty direct team. Long balls, aim for players up front. Our style forces the other team in a deep position. Again, a lot of work for us and not a lot of spaces. But we are used to it.

"But we play at Anfield, I think we will be dominant and we have to find the spaces."

Klopp added that he does not expect to field the sort of experimental young team that were held to a 0-0 home draw by Plymouth Argyle in the third round, although there is a doubt over Adam Lallana, who suffered a cut against Southampton.

"We had a few knocks after the game but we will not make 10 changes. We will have a very good team," he said.

"Lallana got a cut, I'm not sure we should try it. We will see how Nathaniel Clyne is, hopefully he can play a part."