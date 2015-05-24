Klopp urges fans not to draw comparisons with Tuchel

Outgoing Borussia Dortmund coach Jurgen Klopp has called on the club's fans not to draw comparisons between himself and successor Thomas Tuchel.

Klopp will hand over the reins following the DFB-Pokal final against Wolfsburg next weekend, bringing an end to a seven-year stint that has seen Dortmund win two Bundesliga titles and finish as UEFA Champions League runners-up.

The 47-year-old waved goodbye to Signal Iduna Park with a 3-2 win against Werder Bremen on Saturday and made an emotional address to supporters after the final whistle.

"It's given me great pleasure working with you, and it's been a huge honour to work for this club and to work for you," he said.

"Now that time is over and, as a little tip from someone who has already had to say farewell to a fantastic club before, namely Mainz, I can only advise you not to draw comparisons with me because comparisons diminish the wonderful memories there are and make a wonderful future all the more difficult.

"This club will have a wonderful future, I'm absolutely sure of that. You're all sensational and you're getting a great coach.

"But we've still got a few plans because next week we're in the DFB-Pokal final and ideally I'd really love to have a party in the city centre next Sunday. It'd be great to end things in such a way.

"I've had great fun here and again, many, many thanks for everything and we'll see each other again, we definitely will."