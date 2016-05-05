Klopp: Villarreal in for tough time at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Villarreal will have a much tougher time of it at Anfield than they did on their home turf ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final second-leg clash.

Klopp is expecting another incredible atmosphere on Merseyside, but said the players will have to lift their performances too, after falling to a 1-0 deficit following the first leg.

Villarreal's late goal saw the stands erupt in Spain, but Klopp remains calm.

"They scored a goal in the last minute so if they hadn't celebrated something would have been really wrong," said Klopp.

"The only thing I thought in this moment was 'half-time'. Nothing happened. They have to come to Anfield.

"I am still feeling this, so the feeling is we are halfway through and I know how difficult it is. I sense the chance more than I am afraid of something - so let's try."

A win at Anfield would be the second time in as many Europa League ties that Liverpool have come from behind to win in front of their home fans after they edged Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

Anfield was rocking that night and Klopp hopes for more of the same on Thursday.

"I don't have enough words for this," said Klopp of the Anfield atmosphere.

"It's one of the things in life you cannot buy.

"Feelings things like this are special. These moments when you really know we are all together.

"It's not only the crowd in the stadium. I saw a few videos of our fans celebrating our fourth goal [against Dortmund].

"I don't want to make it too big. It's only football, I know. But it's a moment for the whole Liverpool world and fans around the world. Everyone will watch it."