Klopp waits on Sahin, Grosskreutz returns

Sahin and Grosskreutz have both been long-term absentees with knee and thigh problems respectively, with coach Jurgen Klopp also having concerns over Bender and full-back Eric Durm.

Bender picked up a knock in training while Durm has played a number of times for the club's second string as he steps up his comeback from a groin injury.

"Sahin will not be available on Saturday but Bender will not be a problem," Klopp told a news conference.

"With Durm we must wait and see if he makes the weekend.

"I assume that Kevin Grosskreutz will be fully back after the international break [at the end of March]."

Dortmund can extend their unbeaten league run to six matches against Cologne, who have won four of their last eight Bundesliga games on the road.

Klopp went on to suggest that Oliver Kirch could play a key role as he bids to maintain his side's upturn in form.

"Oliver Kirch is a valuable player for us. He usually comes into play with our offensive game," Klopp added.

"It makes perfect sense to have more defensive stability.

"Cologne's away form has dramatically improved."