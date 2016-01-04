Klopp wants 'more greed' to end Liverpool scoring woes

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called on his players to become "more greedy" as he attempts to end their poor form in front of goal this season.

Klopp's side have netted only four goals from their last seven matches in all competitions - and their Premier League record of 22 goals from 20 games is their worst-ever scoring return.

Danny Ings, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge are all sidelines through injury, meaning Christian Benteke is their only fit senior striker ahead of the first leg of their League Cup semi-final against Stoke City on Tuesday.

Klopp feels the fitness woes in attack have played a part but admitted there has to be a change in mind-set as he discussed what he could do to resolve the problem.

He said: "First of all, sorry. The mother of all goals is the opportunities, the chances, so we have to have them and then you have to use them.

"We need to be more concentrated, be more greedy, be more disciplined, be more everything.

"There are a lot of goals scored from set-pieces in the Premier League, not only against us in all the games, we had situations when we’ve been in a position to score in these situations so we have to do this more often.

"We are often in situations where we can score goals and we do not use them. You need confidence, you need to run. We made goals in several games, six against Southampton and things like this, so we know where the goal is, that is the good thing.

"But we have things to work on. We have big problems with injuries with the strikers so we have to work, it is not dreamland.

"We know the numbers and it is not good, but we can do better."