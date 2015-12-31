Klopp welcomes busy January

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is welcoming his team's busy January in what could prove a decisive month.

The German's side start 2016 with seven games in 25 days, including a League Cup semi-final and matches against Arsenal and Manchester United.

But Klopp played down any concerns over the hectic schedule, saying it was part of being successful.

"I can't say at this moment I've been waiting all my life for Liverpool v Manchester United or Liverpool v Arsenal. We must wait for the next game," Klopp said.

"For us, it's work — and we love it. We have four-games-plus more than most of the other teams this month.

"That's intense, but that's because we've been successful and we have to deal with that."

Liverpool sit seventh in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham and after back-to-back 1-0 wins.

Klopp said his side's tactical flexibility was still developing heading into the New Year.

"The good thing in this moment is we have played different styles and adapted against special opponents," he said.

"That is the next step. It is not what we always want to do but at a time like this football is not easy."