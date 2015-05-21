Klopp will excel at big club - Feulner

Augsburg midfielder Markus Feulner believes outgoing Borussia Dortmund boss Jurgen Klopp can coach one of Europe's major sides.

Klopp will depart Dortmund at the end of the Bundesliga season after seven years in charge, and Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid have emerged as possible destinations.

The charismatic German has also held talks with Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to reports.

Feulner, who played under Klopp at Mainz and Dortmund, gave his backing to the 47-year-old.

"I don't know the Premier League very well but it is a fact he could go to every top club because he has got the quality to form a successful team in any country - in England, Spain or somewhere else," Feulner said.

"If you have the possibility to sign a coach like him who won the league with a team like Borussia Dortmund other clubs should go for him. I think he could coach every top team in every league.

"I believe Klopp is very interesting for foreign clubs. He was able to get Dortmund into the Champions League in recent years and he knows how to form a team.

"He won the double of the DFB Pokal and Bundesliga and he won the Bundesliga twice as well. As I said, I think a lot of teams in other countries are interested in him.

"If he will get the chance to go abroad he will take it. He definitely has the qualities for it."

Dortmund host Werder Bremen on Saturday, and can secure a spot in Europe next season if they avoid defeat.

A loss would mean Dortmund must win the DFB Pokal final against Wolfsburg on May 30, if they are going to be involved in continental action in 2015-16.