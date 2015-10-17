Klopp will lead Liverpool to Premier League glory - Hummels

Mats Hummels is "convinced" Jurgen Klopp will end Liverpool's long wait for Premier League glory.

Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers last week and the charismatic German takes over a club without a league title in 25 years.

Borussia Dortmund captain Hummels, however, believes his former coach is the man to end Liverpool's drought.

"I am convinced Klopp can win the league at Liverpool," Hummels told The Mirror.

"He has shown he doesn't need the biggest transfer budget or the biggest name to win the biggest trophies.

"Of course there are teams in England that have no financial restrictions when it comes to buying players, but he showed at Dortmund that he has the intelligence to combat that. Perhaps not immediately, but in time I am sure that he can.

"He is a winner, I know him. His long term goal won't just be to qualify for the Champions League, and settle for that.

"It will be to challenge Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal for the title, and he is absolutely capable of doing that."