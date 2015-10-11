Klopp will not poach Dortmund players - Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is not concerned newly appointed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will attempt to lure any of his former players to Anfield without the Bundesliga side's consent.

Klopp enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Dortmund between 2008 and 2015 and still enjoys a fine relationship with a number of the squad.

Recent reports have suggested Klopp could try to lure Marco Reus and Ilkay Gundogan to Liverpool, but Dortmund are confident their former coach would not approach any players without previously contacting his ex-club.

"Jurgen would never do anything that would damage BVB's interests," Watzke told Bild am Sonntag.

"I am 100 per cent certain about that. He would never approach any players behind our back.

"We are simply too close for things like that to happen. We have been through too much together."

Liverpool have not won the title since 1990, but Watzke is confident Klopp can guide them to silverware again.

"This is a great move for both Jurgen and for Liverpool. He can get them back to greatness. We don't even have to talk about that.

"I am convinced that he will be as successful at Liverpool as he was at Dortmund."