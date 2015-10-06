Klopp would deliver at any club - Can

Liverpool defender Emre Can believes that Jurgen Klopp would be a hit at any club.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach has been heavily linked as a replacement for Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked from his role at Anfield on Sunday.

In an interview with Die Welt, given before the Northern Irishman was dismissed, Can stated that Klopp could make a positive impact wherever he decided to go next.

"Jurgen Klopp is certainly a great coach. I think he proved in Dortmund that he can fit with any team in the world," the 21-year-old said.

Can also shared an anecdote about former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard, a player who made a big impression on him while they were team-mates.

"He is an admirable person. I talked to him a lot, also about what it means to be a leader," he added.

"I remember the moment in the dressing room where we focused on a game against Chelsea.

"I had previously been injured and didn't play for a long time. Before kick-off he sat me down and said: 'Emre, time to shine'.

"It makes you so happy when such a great player comes to you and says something like this."