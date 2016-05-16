Klose undecided on future amid MLS links

Veteran German striker Miroslav Klose is not sure where he will be next season after playing his last game for Lazio.

With his contract due to expire, Klose farewelled Lazio in their 4-2 Serie A loss to Fiorentina on Sunday.

The 37-year-old ex-Germany international, who converted a 74th-minute penalty at the Stadio Olimpico, has been linked with a move to MLS via New York Red Bulls, while former club Kaiserslautern have emerged a possible destination.

But Klose gave nothing away regarding his future, though he insisted he will not retire.

"I haven't decided yet," Klose told Mediaset Premium.

"I told my manager that I wanted to end the season well, then we'll see what's on the table.

"I am still having fun and feel that I am in good shape, so I want to continue scoring goals."

Klose, who called Rome home since 2011, ended the season with seven goals in 14 starts for Lazio, who finished the campaign in eighth position.