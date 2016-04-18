Knee injury rules Danny out of Euro 2016

Danny will miss out on the chance to represent Portugal at Euro 2016 as he requires surgery on a knee problem.

Attacking midfielder Danny sustained the injury in the first half of Zenit's 5-2 victory over Spartak Moscow on Saturday and was replaced by Javi Garcia after just 31 minutes.

The club have confirmed that subsequent examinations have revealed a rupture to the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee that will need to be operated on.

Zenit estimate Danny will be sidelined for eight to nine months as a result, with the captain to miss their Premier League run-in and Portugal's European Championship campaign in France this year.

It is a bitter blow for the Portuguese, who missed out on a place at Euro 2012 with a similar injury to the right knee.

On Thursday, left-back Fabio Coentrao was ruled out of the tournament in France due to a thigh injury that requires surgery.