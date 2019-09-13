Kodjia and Trezeguet miss West Ham clash

Aston Villa will be without striker Jonathan Kodjia when they take on West Ham on Monday.

The Ivory Coast international suffered a fractured cheekbone in a training-ground clash of heads with team-mate Marvelous Nakamba and faces several weeks out.

Egypt winger Trezeguet is suspended after his red card against Crystal Palace last time out.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini reported no fresh injury concerns following the international break.

Winger Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a hamstring problem suffered during the Carabao Cup win at Newport and so faces a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

Defender Winston Reid is closing in on a return to action following some 18 months recovering from a serious knee problem.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Heaton, Steer, Targett, Hause, Konsa, Mings, Engels, Chester, Guilbert, Taylor, Elmohamady, Lansbury, McGinn, Hourihane, Grealish, Nakamba, Jota, El Ghazi, Luiz, Wesley, Davis.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Anderson, Lanzini, Noble, Rice, Yarmolenko, Haller, Roberto, Balbuena, Zabaleta, Snodgrass, Sanchez, Fornals, Ajeti.