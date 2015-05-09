Koeman concerned by Southampton's lack of focus

Ronald Koeman was left concerned about his players' focus after Southampton once again endured a rocky start in the 2-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester City.

The Dutchman was unimpressed by Southampton's laborious start in the loss to Sunderland last time out and they failed to heed the manager's warnings again, with Riyad Mahrez scoring both goals inside the 20 minutes of Saturday's encounter.

For a significant period of the season, Southampton appeared capable of challenging for a place in the top four, but their form has since tailed off, with their campaign in danger of unravelling due to a poor run.

"The reason that we lost is because if you start a game like we did then it's very difficult to change it," Koeman told Southampton's official website.

"Last week we had a big problem to start on a good level and today again. They [Leicester] had more spirit in the beginning.

"They're a strong team at the moment and full of confidence. It's a difficult place to come. We made it more difficult.

"Still, there are two games to play. Next week we play at home and we need to finish on a good way for the fans.

"We expect to bring our level and to have the belief in ourselves. I think that's the difference in the last few games."