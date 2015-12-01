Koeman confident Southampton can match Liverpool

Ronald Koeman believes Southampton have what it takes to see off Liverpool in Wednesday's League Cup encounter at St Mary's.

Southampton earned a 1-1 Premier League draw against Jurgen Klopp's men earlier this season and Koeman is keen to go one better when they lock horns again in the last eight.

"We know we have the experience from one month ago against them," he told Southampton's official website.

"I think Liverpool are strong, but Southampton are also strong, and I think they know there is not a big difference between both teams.

"I think their new manager brought a lot of energy, a lot of spirit to the team. I think at the moment it’s more difficult to beat them. They play really offensively and try to play with high pressing.

"We are looking forward to it, because it's a title that we like to win. We want to reach the semi-final, because that means a home game and one away game and that's the best. But we know we have to beat Liverpool first and they are doing well.

"They're strong, have a new manager and I think they are full of confidence. We will take the game very seriously and I think the same goes for Liverpool. I think details will be very important on Wednesday."