Koeman confirms Lukaku wants to stay at Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has confirmed that striker Romelu Lukaku has informed him of his intention to remain at the club.

The Belgium forward, who came on as a first-half substitute during Everton's 2-1 Premier League victory at West Brom on Saturday, has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park after netting 25 goals in all competitions last season, with former club Chelsea reportedly interested in taking him back to Stamford Bridge.

However, it would now appear that the player is in no rush to leave Merseyside and looks set to remain with Everton for the coming campaign, with Koeman commenting on the striker's situation following the victory at The Hawthorns.

"He told me yesterday that he made the decision by himself to stay for at least one more season," said Koeman, who also added that a new, improved contract for Lukaku was also a possibility. "It's great news for everybody."