Koeman dismisses Netherlands talk

Under Louis van Gaal, Netherlands impressed at this year's World Cup in Brazil, eventually finishing third.

Van Gaal has since departed for Manchester United and Guus Hiddink was confirmed as his successor.

Hiddink's second stint in charge of the national team has not started well, however, with the team losing two of their first three Euro 2016 qualifying matches to leave Netherlands with plenty of work to do in the remainder of the campaign.

That poor form has led to suggestions that Koeman could be in line to take over, but the Southampton boss was unequivocal when asked if the KNVB had missed their chance.

"In my opinion, yes," he said. "I was interested in that job because when I left Feyenoord I was nominated to be the national coach but the federation chose Hiddink.

"Now, I am coach and manager of Southampton and they have to wait if they want me as coach.

"I hope [I will stay] for all contract. It's football but I don't move and there is no chance to move from Southampton.

"[Ronald] De Boer said that one year ago because a lot of people were surprised about the final decision. People talk about the national team because we had a poor start to the Euros.

"That was last season, I stopped as coach of Feyenoord and they had the possibility to speak to me. That's the past, now it’s a new situation.

"I'm very happy to be at Southampton and I don't chase this situation."