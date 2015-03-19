Koeman eyeing holiday during internationals

The Dutchman predicts as many as 18 members of his squad will report for international duty next week, with Nathaniel Clyne and Fraser Forster named by England, and Morgan Schneiderlin included for France on Thursday.

Koeman believes he will have so few players left, that he will be left with plenty of time on his hands.

"I was counting all of the players who will be away from Southampton - 16, 17, 18 players," he said.

"It's good news because it means a lot for the club and means a lot for the players.

"It's a good experience for the players and it's deserved because they are playing well. May that continue until the end of the season."

Asked what he planned to do with his spare time, Koeman quipped: "I will put two players in the under-21s and go for a holiday. It's not bad."

Southampton host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.