Koeman eyes future Chelsea role

Ronald Koeman has thrown his hat to be the ring to become the next permanent Chelsea manager.

Koeman's fellow Dutchman Guus Hiddink currently occupies the manager's role at Stamford Bridge following the departure of Jose Mourinho, but he is only in charge until the end of the season.

Koeman guided Southampton to seventh place in the Premier League last season, and they remain in the hunt for European qualification this term.

The former Netherlands and Barcelona defender hopes his performance at St Mary's Stadium, coupled with his relationship with Hiddink, could lead to him being considered for the Chelsea job.

"It [managing a top club] is certainly something that I always have at the back of my mind," Koeman told Radio 538.

"I always want to achieve the highest possible level. That has happened in Holland and that's what I'd really like to achieve abroad.

"If Guus puts a good word in for me [at Chelsea], that would be a big influence."