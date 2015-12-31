Koeman eyes new striker amid Pelle and Rodriguez absences

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman may look to sign a striker during the January transfer window due to the ongoing absences of Graziano Pelle and Jay Rodriguez.

Pelle has missed Southampton's last two games with a knee injury while Rodriguez is unlikely to be available until late January at the earliest after undergoing foot surgery in November.

The latter missed the entirety of last season due to a serious knee problem, and both forwards will miss Saturday's trip to Norwich City along with full-back Cedric Soares (knock).

Koeman says a striker would be the only possible arrival in January despite Saints struggling for consistency this term.

"For the weekend, Cedric and Graziano will still be out," the Dutchman told his pre-match media conference on Thursday.

"And we don't have any other players back from injuries, it will be the same as we had in our last game against West Ham.

"[Rodriguez] will come back but maybe it takes two weeks more. I think it will be late January or the beginning of February when he is available to play.

"He will train earlier but he is still out of the team training sessions.

"I'm not a manager in panic because we are 12th in the table, I don't do business like this because we know our players and qualities.

"If there is something to do, it's about how recovered Pelle and Rodriguez are. These are two strikers, good players, and if we don't have them back maybe that's a question to sign a new striker.

"But not other positions in the team. We have good competition and I am pleased with the rest of the squad."