Koeman in no rush to spend

Ronald Koeman will not dive straight into the transfer market to spend Farhad Moshiri's millions and will instead focus on Everton's academy.

The former Southampton boss was unveiled as Roberto Martinez's replacement at Goodison Park this month and is expected to splash the cash to strengthen his squad.

However, he has hinted he will give youth a chance to come through after bringing a number of Southampton youngsters into the first team during his time at St Mary's.

Tom Davies, Matthew Pennington and Callum Connolly all made their initial breakthroughs under Martinez last season, and Koeman is keen to see what other talent he could call upon.

"I think pre-season is a fantastic period to use young players because for them it is a big opportunity to show their quality," he is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

"And for the management staff it is important to know what kind of quality we have in the academy.

"I like young players because they are the future of the club.

"Sometimes you need to sign players but if we have that quality in your academy then that is the best way."