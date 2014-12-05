Koeman not worried about Pelle goal drought

The Italian forward has gone six matches without scoring in the Premier League, his last strike coming in the 8-0 victory over Sunderland in mid-October.

He scored twice that day to take his league tally to six but, apart from a double against Stoke City in the League Cup, the goals have dried up.

Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal was another frustrating outing for the 29-year-old, but his manager remains confident the goals will come and stressed the importance of the team creating chances for Pelle.

"I think our opponents are analysing our attacking players more," he said. "Maybe they have better defending against Graziano, but we had more problems creating opportunities.

"Both are reasons why Pelle has not been scoring in last few games, it was the same at the start of the season, I have total confidence in the player.

"Our focus has to be about the way of playing, if we have quality possession we'll have chances to win.

"I believe in a way of playing and that's the most important. I am not focused on the position of the table, more focused on the way of playing."

Pelle's next chance to end his goal drought will come on Monday when Southampton welcome in-form Manchester United to St Mary's Stadium.