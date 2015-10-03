Koeman rejects Mourinho's Falcao penalty gripe

Ronald Koeman rejected claims a contentious refereeing decision proved pivotal in Southampton's 3-1 Premier League win over Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho insisted after the game that had Radamel Falcao been awarded a penalty rather receive a yellow card for diving with the scores level early in the second half at Stamford Bridge, the result could have been very different.

The Saints boss gave short shrift to that argument though.

When informed of Mourinho's penalty theory, Koeman said: "Maybe so. It would have been 5-2 then, even worse for them.

"Maybe, if they had one penalty we had two penalties, that's a decision for the referee."

Debatable calls from the match officials aside, the Southampton boss was understandably thrilled with an accomplished winning performance from his team at the home of the reigning champions.

"We had a difficult start to the game, but we came back and we made it 1-1 with a great goal," he told Sky Sports.

"The difference was how we came out of the dressing room, pressed Chelsea and had fantastic movement.

"In my opinion, we totally deserve three points."

As for the crisis engulfing Mourinho, Koeman offered a philosophical response to his counterpart's problems.

"Great coaches can't win always in life," he said.

With his team up to ninth and due to host Leicester City after the international break on October 17, Koeman hopes the landmark win away to Chelsea can fire Southampton to greater heights this season.

He added: "We showed belief and close to half-time we were the better team. We tried to play good football, offensive football because we believe in that way of football.

"If we can show this against Chelsea we can show it much more."