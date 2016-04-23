Koeman unhappy with defending despite win

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman criticised his team's defending in their 4-2 Premier League win at already-relegated Aston Villa on Saturday.

Dusan Tadic scored twice, with Shane Long and Sadio Mane also on target, but Ashley Westwood scored twice to keep Villa in the game.

Koeman felt that while his side caused Villa plenty of problems in attack, they were not at their best at the back as Southampton's wait for a clean sheet stretched to nine matches.

"Scoring four goals away from home is good, but we conceded two and that is not like Southampton," Koeman told BBC Sport.

"We gave Villa the belief that they could get a better result. In the end, we were by far the better team. It was a good result finally, and we're on to the next game."

Southampton remain eighth in the Premier League and in the hunt for a Europa League qualification place, while Villa lost at home for a club record sixth-straight game and their supporters vented their anger against the club's leadership and direction.

"Scoring goals was not a problem today, but in general we have been missing too many opportunities away from home," Koeman added.

"That is why we are a little way behind the fifth and sixth positions in the table.

"It was difficult because it was a strange atmosphere - but even more so for the home team.

"It’s a shame that Aston Villa have been relegated because it is a great club and stadium. I hope they are back before too long."