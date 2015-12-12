Koeman: We deserved a better result

Southampton boss Ronald Koeman felt that his side were unfortunate not to emerge with a point from Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

A 38th-minute goal from Yohan Cabaye ultimately proved enough to condemn the visitors to defeat at Selhurst Park, extending their winless run in all competitions to five games.

But Saints did create a number of good chances throughout a lively contest, with Steven Davis and Shane Long both denied by stunning saves from home goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

And Koeman insisted that the result was harsh on his charges.

"The wind made it very difficult for us to play our football today and maybe that was the reason that we had some problems in the first 20 minutes," he told Sky Sports.

"Palace are more direct in the way they play, but after that 20 minutes, I felt that we controlled the game and had the best chances to score.

"The goalkeeper made two or three fantastic saves, including the one-on-one with Shane Long in the last seconds of the game.

"The team deserved a better result today."

The Dutchman went on to express satisfaction with his side's overall performance and he believes that a first league victory since November 1 is imminent.

"I wasn't disappointed with the level that we played at today," he said. "And I felt that we fought for a better result than we got.

"Of course I'm a little worried about the last few results, but if show the character and performance level that we showed today, it won't take us long to win the next game.

"We didn't score any of the three or four big chances that we created. We just have to take it.

"It's difficult, but the way that we played today gives me a positive feeling."